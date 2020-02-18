Humble Digital Tabletop Bundle 2 Now Available

Strategy-focused games have been gaining in popularity over the last few years, and the latest Humble digital tabletop bundle showcases a lot of them for a modest price. The $1 tier gets you Gremlins Inc, Reigns, and Reigns: Her Majesty. Beating the average of about $5 gets you Teraforming Mars, Armello, and For The King. Those seeking a bit more action will love Armello and For The King, while the other games offered up are definitely more interface-based in design and more cerebral. For $10, you get all of those alongside Slay the Spire – a hybrid RPG/card battle game. that uses a blend of genres to help make it a perfect gateway game for RPG fans looking to get into card games or fans of card games trying to expand into RPGs.