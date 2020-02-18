Hunt: Showdown Arrives on Consoles Today

Crytek’s supernatural bounty-hunting themed take on the battle royale genre, Hunt: Showdown, has made it to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. As bounty hunters, players track their monstrous quarry through a map filled with both hostile creatures and treacherous terrain. They can execute the job alone or with up to two other hunters, but they must always be aware that they’re not the only ones trying to collect on the bounty.

By using traditional weapons combined with unusual traps and superior tactics, aspiring hunters must outplay or eliminate their competition in order to make good their escape and get their reward. If they’re unsuccessful, then they’ve not choice but to start anew with whatever skills and equipment they’ve earned in past runs. Crytek has already detailed their post-launch plans for Hunt: Showdown, so there’s still plenty for fans to look forward to.

Hunt: Showdown is now available on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.