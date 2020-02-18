Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix, 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue Available now on Xbox One

The entire Kingdom Hearts saga is available on Xbox One today.

Square Enix today released both Kingdom Hearts remastered collections on Xbox One. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix contains four games and two cinematic experiences originally released on PS2, PSP, and Nintendo DS. Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue contains Dream Drop Distance, 0.2, and a cinematic experience. All these titles arrive more than a year after the finale, Kingdom Hearts III, launched on PS4 and Xbox One.

Both remastered collections have been available on PS4 since 2017, but you wouldn’t know that based on the prices. Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix costs $49.99 on both platforms. Meanwhile, Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue comes in at a staggering $59.99. Oddly enough, PS4 players have a cheaper option to get both collections plus Kingdom Hearts III. The Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Package, which launches March 17, comes in at $49.99. Square Enix has not announced whether Xbox One will get this package.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 Remix and Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue are available now on PS4 and Xbox One.