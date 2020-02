Larian Studios has given us a coveted sneak peek at the development of Baldur’s Gate 3. An announcement video for PAX East gives us a look at the intense work behind one of the most respected RPG franchises of all time. In the video we see the Belgian studio go all out with development. From motion capture to an overhaul of development tools, Larian is committed to breathing new life into Baldur’s Gate. Those attending PAX East 2020 will be treated to a live gameplay reveal on March 27.