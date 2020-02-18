Multi-Tiered Idea Factory Bundle Hits Fanatical

Fanatical’s ongoing daily bundles continue – now with a big savings on Idea Factory games thanks to a multi-tiered bundle. For $1, you can get Fairy Fencer F, Monster Monpiece, and Moero Chronicle. Paying $5 gets you Fairy Fencer F Advent Dark Force – a remake of Fairy Fencer F with revamped graphics alongside Hyperdevotion Noire, and Megadimension Neptunia VII. Finally, for $10, you get all of those alongside Record of Agarest War Marriage Deluxe Edition and Megatagmension Blanc: Deluxe Edition. If you’re in the mood for anime-inspired action gaming, then you’ll be in for a treat for most of what this bundle offers up.