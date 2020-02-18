Ninja Gaiden II, Kingdom Hearts III, Yakuza 0 Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Xbox today announced a slew of new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass, including Ninja Gaiden II and Kingdom Hearts III.

Looking for more games to play on your Xbox One and PC? Well, Xbox has you covered with brand new titles coming to Xbox Game Pass on both console and PC. From AAA to Indie titles, Xbox Game Pass has plenty to offer as we barrel towards the end of February.

Ninja Gaiden II (2/20) – Xbox One

Kingdom Hearts III (2/25) – Xbox One

Two Point Hospital (2/25) – Xbox One and PC

Wasteland Remastered (2/25) – Xbox One and PC

Indivisible (2/25) – PC

Reigns: Game of the Thrones (2/25) – PC

Yakuza 0 (2/26) – Xbox One and PC

Jackbox Party Pack 3 (2/27) – Xbox One

Overall, a pretty good set of games coming to both platforms. It was a strong month for Game Pass, which saw the likes of Final Fantasy XV and Wolfenstein: Youngblood join the service at the start of February. Be sure to add these and more games to your collection.