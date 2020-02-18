Nintendo Unveils Animal Crossing Direct Coming this Thursday

Many Animal Crossing fans have noticed there’s been a distinct lack of information and have only seen little bits of news trickling out from various advertisements. Now the wait for more is over, as Nintendo unveiled we’re getting an Animal Crossing direct this week on Thursday. The direct is planned to run for 25 minutes and feature an in-depth look at Nook Inc’s Deserted Island Getaway Package. Those who want to watch live will need to tune in at 6AM PST / 9AM EST to get the latest. For those who don’t want to wake up bright and early, be sure to check back after it airs for all the details it plans on covering.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches on March 20. Tune in at Nintendo’s Twitch or YouTube at 6AM PST / 9AM EST on February 20 to catch the latest news.