Experiment 101 Reassure Fans Biomutant is in ‘Final Stages of Development’

2019 has come and gone, yet we still have not seen developer Experiment 101’s debut title, Biomutant, see the light of day. While silence from a studio is nothing out of the ordinary, given the game’s previous vague release window of ‘2019’ and no further update since, fans and curious onlookers alike, could be forgiven for suspecting what might be going on behind the scenes over at the Stockholm-based developer’s offices. Rest assured that Biomutant is still in active development according to Experiment 101 themselves; tweeting an update earlier today to reassure fans that the game is, as they describe, in the “final stages of development”.

“As some of you might understand or know, the work involved in finishing a game is long, challenging and unpredictable,” the studio writes. “The sheer magnitude, size and length of Biomutant adds to said effort. We will reveal the release date as soon as everyone at our studio feels confident about hitting that date and that the game is ready for it.” Biomutant’s initial reveal and early suggestions of gameplay immediately caught our eye; a third-person, action RPG wherein your player-character is a mutated creature. Set in a world that, while ruined to some extent, decided against the usual motif of fantasy-orientated, post-apocalyptic leanings. From the impressions we’ve got at previous shows, that confidence has only grown. Here’s hoping we won’t have long to wait for Biomutant when it releases across PS4, Xbox One & PC.