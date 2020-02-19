Final Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Grand Prix Season Takes Players to Gasmoxia

Activision today revealed that the final Grand Prix Season for Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled will take players to a new world, Gasmoxia.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled’s Grand Prix system comes to an end, but it’s going out with a huge bang. With earth no longer an interest, Nitrous Oxide opts to challenge Crash and friends to one final battle on his home planet of Gasmoxia.

Like previous Grand Prix seasons, the Gasmoxia Grand Prix introduces a new track, Drive-Thru Danger. The track takes players high above Gasmoxia where they’ll deal with twists, turns, and shortcuts. There’s also a new character to unlock, Emperor Velo. You can unlock him via the Nitro Gauge. With all this plus new Time Trials, Karts, and Pit Stop items, the Gasmoxia sends off the Grand Prix format in style.

The Gasmoxia Grand Prix goes live on February 20. Once introduced, Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled will have a total of 40 tracks, 12 battle arenas, and more than 50 characters.

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled is available now on PS4, Xbox One, and Switch. All content in the Grand Prix is available for free.