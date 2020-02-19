Sony Interactive Entertainment Pulls out of PAX East due to Coronavirus Concerns

Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced they will not longer participate in PAX East.

PAX East, which officially kicks-off February 27, has lost one of its exhibitors. Sony Interactive Entertainment has opted to cancel its presence at the show over concerns related to COVID-19, also known as the Cornoavirus that originated out of Wuhan, China. In their cancellation announcement, Sony noted that they opted to do this to protect the ‘health and safety’ of their global workforce.

While disappointing, it makes sense for Sony Interactive Entertainment to make this move. Though the vast majority of infected are based in China, there’s always the fear that it could spread to nearby countries, like Japan. There’s also been a reported case of the virus in Boston, which may have played a part in Sony’s decision.

Hopefully, Sony has some plan to release some of the materials they were going to show at PAX East. They’ll still likely release new trailers they intended to drop during the show. What will happen with the first playable The Last of Us Part II demo is unknown.

Meanwhile, the show goes on. PAX East will continue to run February 27-March 1 as planned. Organizer ReedPop confirmed there is no bad blood between them and Sony.

“While we are saddened that Sony will no longer have a presence at PAX East 2020, we look forward to welcoming our friends at Sony to future PAX events and are focused on making PAX East 2020 a successful and enjoyable event for all attendees and exhibitors,” said Kyle Marsden-Kish, PAX’s Event Director.

Square Enix, THQ Nordic, Private Division, Nintendo, and Tripwire Interactive are among the many publishers still attending PAX East.