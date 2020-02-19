THQ Nordic Confirm Gothic Remake is Happening

THQ Nordic have listened to fans and have made it official: a remake to Piranha Bytes’ original 2001 action RPG, Gothic, will happen. It was only last December that — in an effort to gather feedback and discover how big a demand there was — the publisher released a playable prototype of what a potential Gothic Remake could look and play like. The demo was available to anyone who’d purchased any of the developer’s previous games, in their Steam library.

Two months have passed and according to a survey — which THQ Nordic have made public — the response has been a resounding “yes” (nearly 95% of those surveyed) to the prospect of a full remake of the game. Many of the demo’s aspects — from graphics, to animation, to soundtrack — were individually rated, with most of those surveyed agreeing that they would like to see a remake before a sequel or prequel in the series. Of the roughly 43,000 players who tried the demo, more than half completed the survey. As you might expect, no release date or platforms have been confirmed.