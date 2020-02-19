THQ Nordic Parent Company, Embracer Group, Acquires Saber Interactive

Embracer Group, the parent company of THQ Nordic, have today announced they are in the process of fully acquiring US-based developer Saber Interactive. In a deal that’s initially look to be worth around $150 million — with an additional $375 million payment planned over three years, based on milestones met — Embracer Group will look to take full ownership of Saber’s six offices (in addition to their New Jersey-based studio) also located in Spain, Portugal, Russia, Belarus and Sweden.

Saber Interactive’s most recent release, last year’s third-person shooter World War Z, quickly became a commercial success — selling over three million copies since its launch in April across PS4, Xbox One & PC. The developer has also supported other studios when it comes to porting to other platforms; the team recently helping in bringing CD Projekt Red’s The Witcher 3, to the Nintendo Switch. Saber will remain creatively independent within Embracer Group, the latter of which confirming no manner of reshuffle will take place to any of the company’s six offices.

“Saber has been on our radar for a very long time because of their deep history of consistently high-quality work. Their ambitious moves towards self-funding projects in recent years have been particularly impressive, especially with World War Z…” Lars Wingefors, Founder and CEO of Embracer Group stated. “While Saber will remain a standalone company within Embracer Group, we look forward to collaborating with them to elevate their ability to create and market premier titles.” Saber Interactive was founded in 2001 and currently employs around 600 people.