Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct Showcases a World of Change

With the game now a month away, Animal Crossing fans got a deep dive into what’s to come in New Horizons. The direct covered many things already revealed, such as living the island life, but also a grand amount of firsts for the series to rock players worlds. One of the biggest reveals was the ability to change the physical appearance of the island with permits, allowing villagers to change many aspects of the island they live on. Amiibo functionality returns from New leaf, allowing players to bring in villagers and offer many of them a place to stay. There’s also the new addition of island tours, where players can check out mystery islands filled with materials and items that might not be found on their own and bring back goods along the way.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is launching on March 20. Check out the full direct with all the amazing details inside below: