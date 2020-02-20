Dangerous Driving 2 Coming Holiday 2020

Three Fields Entertainment has announced a sequel to its Dangerous Driving game that released in 2019. Dangerous Driving 2 will continue the gameplay mechanics that fans of the original Burnout franchise will relate to and enjoy. Fans attending PAX East in Boston, MA on February 27, 2020 through to March 1, 2020 can get their hands-on with Dangerous Driving 2 during its debut at the show including an exclusive first-look at the game running on Nintendo Switch. The sequel will be taking more from Burnout Paradise as opposed to the original Burnout games.

Dangerous Driving 2 will be set in an open-world that allows players to race how they want to. Racing against AI opponents or cruising in Freedrive mode either solo or in split-screen mode. Players can also hop online to race other people. “Dangerous Driving 2 will truly be our best game yet – delivering new features our fans have been clamouring for such as Nintendo Switch support and split screen, building on the innovations we as game makers are passionate about including interactive music and emergent game modes as well as addressing the areas we weren’t happy with in the last game,” said Alex Ward, Founder and Creative Director of Three Fields Entertainment.

Dangerous Driving 2 will be hitting the Nintendo Switch for the first time and will also release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. It is currently slated for Holiday 2020 with no exact date confirmed yet. You can read our review of the original Dangerous Driving here.