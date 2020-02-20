MotoGP 20 Releases on April 23, Receives New Trailer

Milestone and Dorna Sports S.L. have announced that its long-running MotoGP franchise will be launching on April 23 with MotoGP 20. The game is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Steam and Google Stadia. For the first time, a MotoGP game will launch shortly after the season starts so players are able to play the 2020 season and also race against former MotoGP Champions. Milestone promises to build on the success of MotoGP 19 with a pure MotoGP experience that will focus on strategy and realism.

Players will be able to take full control of their careers as making decisions will dictate what happens on the track. The team is also bringing back the Managerial Career that will feature a host of new features. Joining an official 2020 team or a new team sponsored by real brands of the MotoGP world, players will have a full Entourage to manage, that will support them in selecting a new team, analyzing races’ data or developing the bike. This all will play a part with winning on race day.

Players will also play a major role in bike development in MotoGP 20. Improving performance on various bike parts along with earning and spending R&D points where necessary are the keys to rising from the Red Bull Rookies up to the major MotoGP class. A list of improvements are below along with new screenshots and the trailer.