Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth Reveals Release Date Trailer

Some series never die. Record of Lodoss War first popped up in the US as an anime series, way back when you could rent VHS at physical locations that might have a whole single shelf devoted to a scattershot collection of tapes. The franchise did much better in Japan, where it started as a Dungeons & Dragons spin-off and eventually became its own tabletop RPG, then came books, manga, the OVA series, and multiple videogames over the years. The latest game was announced today and it looks like it’s got the potential to be the best the series has seen, with phenomenal pixel art and animation to bring elf-warrior Deedlit’s combat to life. Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth promises to be a straightforward action-platformer, taking place in intricate stages in the now-standard Metroidvania fashion. The labyrinth is filled with monsters plus all sorts of weapons and even spirits that Deedlit can equip and level up for a wide variety of bonuses. It all sounds fairly standard on paper but Team Ladybug was responsible for the excellent Touhou Luna Nights, so there’s plenty of reason to look forward to the developer’s latest outing.

Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth is starting its life in Early Access on March 13, containing the first of its eventual six stages. The plan is to have everything finished by year’s end, though, complete with a nice selection of familiar faces from the series. Even if the gameplay isn’t your thing it’s still worth watching the trailer below, just to see that beautiful pixel art move.