Dark Tactical RPG Othercide Receives Launch Window, Reveal Trailer

Last year at GDC 2019 we took a look at the darkly imaginative world of Othercide. The upcoming tactical RPG from LightBulb Crew had been teased for last year, but ultimately got pushed back from its planned 2019 release date. An announcement today from the Parisian developer has shed new light on the title’s release with a launch window of Summer 2020. A new reveal trailer also shows off the title’s horror aesthetics and lore as intricate components of gameplay. Othercide plans to release this year on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Othercide is coming to PS4, Xbox One, and PC this summer! Face your nightmares and protect reality in this dark tactical RPG – fight, fall, and rise again!https://t.co/najDwHylHX pic.twitter.com/3ltponwsra — Othercide (@OthercideGame) February 21, 2020