Indie Megabooth Showcases Gameplay Montage For PAX East 2020

Last week, the Indie Megabooth revealed what games they would be bringing to PAX East 2020, and it includes quite the lineup of potential gems. But let’s be honest, not all of us have the time to head to the Megabooth’s official site and check out every individual game. Therefore, per tradition, the Megabooth team has released a gameplay montage highlight snippets of all the games which will be at the show, and as always, you can check out the video below.

Aside for showing off all the various games, the montage handily lets viewers know just where in the Indie Megabooth each title is located, what the booth number is, and in the case of the Indie Minibooth, what days the game will be showcased on, if applicable. The Indie Megabooth will be at PAX East 2020 from February 27 to March 1, and you can bet that us at Hardcore Gamer will be covering some of the highlights from it, so stay tuned.