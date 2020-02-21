Take a Behind the Scenes Look at the Music of One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 isn’t due to release until late next month, but fans can now get a quick look at how the game’s music is being handled. It seems Bandai Namco and W-Force are interested in delivering a top-tier audio experience at the very least, so they used a highly-acclaimed orchestra, the Siena Wind Orchestra, to record much of the game’s soundtrack.

Orchestrated soundtracks might not necessarily be a new feature for the One Piece: Pirate Warriors series, but the combination of this and actual new additions like four-player online co-op leads one to think that both developer and publisher are committed to giving One Piece fans good reasons to keep coming back.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 launches on March 27 for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.