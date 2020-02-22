Bethesda Joins Activision by Pulling Games from GeForce Now

The NVIDIA streaming service GeForce Now will continue to lose a library of titles. Recently, Activision pulled all of its titles from the streaming service that launched not too long ago. Now, another publisher has jumped in and has no provided a reason for barring its games on the service. Bethesda has pulled the Fallout series, along with Elder Scrolls and Wolfenstein. However, Bethesda is leaving Wolfenstein: Youngblood for some reason. Most likely, both these companies want some sort of compensation and weren’t possibly made aware that NVIDIA would be offering the service for basically free.