Capcom, Square Enix Developers Pull Out of PAX East

After Sony pulled out from attending the upcoming PAX East 2020 convention due to concerns over the Coronavirus outbreak in China, a few other companies have followed suit. Capcom has announced that they will no longer be sending their Monster Hunter development team and Square Enix is now limiting its presence by cancelling the attendance of staff from its Japanese office, including the Final Fantasy XIV development team.

If there are no improvements on this outbreak, we could see a reduction of presence in upcoming conferences including GDC, E3 and the Tokyo Game Show as well. Sony has already intended to skip E3 for the second year prior to the outbreak of COVID-19.