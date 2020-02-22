Capcom, Square Enix Reportedly Out of PAX East

It all started with Sony bailing on the upcoming PAX East over the Coronavirus outbreak in China. Since this announcement, a few other have followed suit. Reportedly, Capcom is also bailing on the conference and Square Enix looks to be limiting its presence, as well. If there are no improvements on this outbreak, we could see a reduction of presence in upcoming conferences including E3 and the Tokyo Game Show. Sony has already intended to skip E3 for the second year. This is currently just a rumor, but an announcement should be expected soon.