New Character for Streets of Rage 4 Will be Revealed Soon

The publisher and developer behind the upcoming Streets of Rage 4, Dotemu, has provided an update for the game. There will be a fifth character added and revealed next week. The team also admits it will be a surprise as there are a few characters from the previous games it could be. The silhouette of the character can be seen on the right on the tweet below. The game will playable at PAX East, as well. Streets of Rage 4 is slated to launch this year.

