Nintendo Minute Takes Animal Crossing Characters Head to Head in a Character Bracket

With the excitement of the Animal Crossing: New Horizons direct that aired earlier this week, Nintendo minute is taking a look at NPCs and ranking them on their personal tastes. Kit and Krysta sit down to judge new and returning characters to see who is their favorite. This ranking online includes non-villager characters such as Isabelle and the new Dodo duo Wilbur and Orville, but it’s a cute look at the excitement building for the title.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches for Nintendo Switch on March 20. Check out the Nintendo Minute character ranking video below: