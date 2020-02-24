HyperX Announces Cloud Flight S Qi Wireless Charging Headset

HyperX is looking to offer pure freedom for players who need a headset. The Cloud Flight S Qi Wireless Charging Headset blends the signature headset brand from HyperX with the power of wireless charging. This Cloud Flight S will offer free-standing Qi-certified ear cups and up to 30 hours of battery life for players. The new gaming-grade Cloud Flight S includes HyperX custom-tuned virtual 7.1 surround sound, 50mm drivers broadcasting at 2.4 GHz and a detachable microphone with LED mic mute indicator.

“As the wireless gaming peripheral market continues to grow, we are excited to start shipping the first gaming headset that supports Qi wireless charging,” said Nate Almond, audio business manager, HyperX. “Cloud Flight S is a great wireless headset for people wanting high-quality audio and the freedom and flexibility to play without cables.” The ear cups on the Cloud Flight S can rotate up to 90 degrees and also offers adjustable steel sliders on its headband, pliable leatherette and plush memory foam for signature HyperX comfort. This will be available for PC and PlayStation 4. The HyperX Cloud Flight S is available for $159.99 MSRP in the U.S. at Amazon.com and Bestbuy.com.