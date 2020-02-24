Interior Makeover Sim House Flipper Makes Console Debut This Week

Back in 2018, Polish indie studio Empyrean released House Flipper on PC, a first-person simulation title that tasked players with renovating homes to prepare them for potential buyers.

The relaxing reparation and cleaning title grew a cult following on Steam, and now the indie game is heading onto consoles this week. Tomorrow on February 25, House Flipper makes its way onto PS4, and will be available on Xbox One the following day, with the launch trailer below providing a taste of the tools and tasks that await console players later this week.