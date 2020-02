2K has announced that it is providing a free MyTeam pack for players, currently. If you log on right now, players can claim a free Kevin Durant PRIME Series MyTeam Pack until 6 PM PST on February 28. This pack contains the likes of Klay Thompson and Russell Westbrook with really high ratings. 2K has also released a trailer alongside this announcement to show off what players can land in this pack. You can check out the trailer below and also check out our review of NBA 2K20 here.