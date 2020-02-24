Streets of Rage 4 Adds Final New Character Alongside Offline Co-Op Details

After 25 years, Streets of Rage 4 is almost upon us – and Dotemu is celebrating the pre-PAX hype by releasing a new trailer full of information about the upcoming beat ’em up. Floyd joins the fray as a big bruiser type – very much like Max from Streets of Rage 2, only with some Jax-esque cybernetic arms. A new locale was shown off in Wood Oak City, and you can fight with up to four total players in online or offline co-op. This will mark the largest number of playable characters on-screen at once in an SOR game. Lizardcube, Guard Crush Games, and Dotemu have been working on this sequel for quite a while now and it looks to be delivering the goods when it comes to legendary brawler series. The game is set for release later this year on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Switch. We’ll be keeping a close eye on Streets of Rage 4 as its release draws near – and look forward to seeing it in action at PAX East from February 27-March 1 this year.