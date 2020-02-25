Adventures of 00 Dilly Now Available on Switch

The early ’90s saw the rise of crash test dummies in pop culture. They were used in automotive PSAs and then became a toy line and even a video game. Since then, crash test dummies have just been a thing that exist, but aren’t in the public consciousness all that much. The Adventures of 00 Dilly is about a crash test dummy who is about to be done away with permanently, but aliens breathed new life into him, as they want to test his mettle. You’ll toss this poor dummy around the Grand Canyon with a wide variety of devices to test them out and see just what this old dummy can take.

The game received a console release not too long ago, but just launched today on the Switch’s eShop for $14.99.