Age of Rebellion Content Comes to Star Wars Battlefront II Tomorrow

A new update for Star Wars Battlefront II arrives tomorrow, bringing with it lots of new content focused on the Galactic Civil War. The Age of Rebellion update adds several new co-op locations, reinforcements, and, for the first time since launch, brand new weapons. Notably, Supremacy and the Scarif map are absent from this update.

Both the Rebels and Empire receive a new reinforcement each. The Rebels get the Ewok Hunter, a reinforcement built for players who like to stalk their prey. Armed with the Hunter’s Bow, the Ewok Hunter is perfect for silent takedowns, but can get rowdy when necessary. Meanwhile, the ISB Agent brings dual-wielding to the Empire. Equipped with two RK-3 blasters, the ISB Agent is excellent at close combat.

Co-op fans rejoice, the update adds seven new locations to the game mode. These include all the launch maps (Yavin IV, Death Star II, Endor, Hoth, and Tatooine), but also the two post-release maps (Kessel and Jabba’s Palace). In addition, the Republic Venator and Separatist Dreadnaught ships will be added to co-op for the Clone Wars era.

Finally, we have the new weapons. Each class gets a new blaster that can be unlocked by defeating 50 enemies in co-op as each class. There’s the E-11D (Assault), DL-18 (Officer), T-21 (Heavy), and Cycler Rifle (Specialist). All four weapons are usable in all three eras.

