Capcom Confirms a Resident Evil 3 Demo is in the Works

Capcom today confirmed that players can try Resident Evil 3 before they buy.

Resident Evil 3’s April release date is quickly sneaking up, but players can take to the streets of Raccoon City early. Capcom has revealed that a demo of the anticipated remake is on its way. However, when it’ll land on PSN, Xbox Live, and Steam remains a mystery.

Resident Evil 3 is a remake of the 1999 PlayStation classic. Starring Jill Valentine, the game sees players attempt to escape the doomed Raccoon City. Complicating matters is Nemesis, an intelligent bio-weapon deployed by Umbrella to eliminate STARS operatives. Hunted and running out of time, Jill must team up with Umbrella mercenary Carlos Oliveira to get out alive.

Resident Evil 3 is out April 3 on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. We’ll let you know when Capcom releases details concerning the demo.