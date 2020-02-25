Check Out how Character Customization Starts in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In every main line Animal Crossing title up to New Horizons, a character’s appearance was based on random questions at the beginning of the game. Thanks to Happy Home Designer and Pocket Camp, New Horizons does away with this entirely in favor of the ability to create a starting character right away. We saw in this week’s direct that extra hair styles and colors will be obtained via Nook Miles, but Nintendo shared a look at how the villager starts out and how they can freely customize their character later at any time with a mirror item. The videos also show that hair and facial features are no longer locked behind gender or unlockable, allowing players to select any hair or facial features they like.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches on March 20. Check out the two customization showcases below:

Check-in Procedures ②

At the counter, they'll ask for your name and birthday, and then they'll take a picture of you for your passport. Take as much time as you need to get yourself looking just the way you want! #ACNH pic.twitter.com/MvTdrIwkwO — Tom Nook UK (@AC_Isabelle) February 26, 2020