GDC 2020 Loses More Developers As EA, Kojima Productions Both Pull Out

In what seems to feel like a daily occurrence — during the annual build-up to this season’s run of video game conventions and conferences alike — this year’s Game Developers Conference (GDC for short) has lost another key presence. EA today made the announcement that like Sony and Oculus before them, due to the ongoing concerns surrounding the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the company will not be officially attending the event in San Francisco. It comes less than 24 hours after Kojima Productions also issued a statement online saying that they too will not be in attendance — the latter of which was meant to give one of the conference’s many talks prior.

“Having closely followed the global situation with Coronavirus and with the recent escalation of cases in new regions, we have decided to take additional steps to protect the wellbeing of our employees…” a statement from EA reads. “…including the restriction of all non-essential travel. As a result we are also cancelling our official participation at GDC and limiting attendance to other events. We are continuing to monitor the situation and will adjust guidelines to our employees as we feel is appropriate.”

As you might have read, GDC isn’t the only upcoming event that has seen developers and companies take necessary precautions, with Sony pulling out of PAX East alongside Capcom and Square Enix. The 2020 Game Developers Conference is expected to take place from March 16 – 20.