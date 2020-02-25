Genesis Alpha One Hits GOG and Steam Today with Early-Bird Discount

If you’re in the market for a new first-person shooting experience, you could do a lot worse than Genesis Alpha One Deluxe Edition. It blends roguelike elements with a first-person shooter and a bit of spaceship-building thrown in for good measure. Getting the deluxe edition (which is the only version available right now) nets you an artbook, soundtrack and a set of Rocket Star DLC. The game looks gorgeous and features three difficulty modes or you can tailor things to your liking by customizing more parts of the experience.

You will start off small, but grow to expand your crew with new clones, and the more of the world you explore, the more kinds of abilities you can give your clones. The game runs on a wide variety of setups – so as long as you’ve got an i3 processor and a graphics card made in the last four years, you should be okay.

Buying the game within the first week saves you 25% – bringing it down to $22.49 from $29.99 on both Steam and GOG. Getting it on GOG gets you a DRM-free version of the game you can play without having to worry about DRM hurting the experience, and you can just launch the EXE with Steam if you still want to do things like take screenshots without using GOG’s own Galaxy launcher.