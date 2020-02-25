NZXT Announces New Small Form Factor H1 Case, Includes Power Supply

Today, the hardware designer NZXT has announced a new small form factor computer case that will sit vertically with a sleek design. The NZXT H1 will be capable of housing most full-size GPU’s with a focus on providing cooling to the entire internal environment. Cable management will also be simple with pre-routed cabling a rear-facing I/O on the bottom of the case. What is more important is the $250 value that comes pre-installed with the H1. Users can expect a 650W 80+ Gold Rated Power Supply, a 140-mm AIO liquid cooler and a Gen 3 PCI-E Riser Card. The H1 retails for $349.

“Creating a small form factor case is something we have always wanted to improve upon because they are often challenging to build in and can hinder the performance of high-end hardware.” says Johnny Hou, Founder and CEO of NZXT. “That is why we simplified the building process and focused on performance when designing the NZXT H1. We set out to make this one of the easiest builds you can undertake while leaving no compromises when gaming.”

NZXT has also announced a completed build that is available featuring the H1 case. The NZXT BLD H1 Mini PC features an Intel Core I9 9900k and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Founder’s Edition and will include a two-year warranty from NZXT. This goliath, along with the H1 case itself, is available in both matte black and matte white colors. The BLD H1 Mini PC is available for $1,999. Check out the video reveal below.