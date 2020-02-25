Rune Factory 4 Special Now Available on Switch

Rune Factory 4 was first released on the 3DS in 2013 to rave reviews. This anime-inspired RPG/dungeon-crawler hybrid did a lot right then and stands out today with so few games like it out there. The Switch version keeps everything that made the original so fun, but revamps the graphics and presentation. Character art has been optimized for HD displays, while the ability to have larger screens by default makes it easier to do things like farm and destroy enemies with all manner of weaponry.

The game has you explore the town and meet people to build bonds or just focus on work and sacrifice those relationships. You can also craft a marriage — or feel the heartbreak of pining after someone who wants you too, but they’re already hitched. Anyone who wants to get into farming sims, but also wants more action will get a lot out of this game as it’s very much an action RPG with farming elements — making it a great gateway game.

Rune Factory 4 Special is available now on the Nintendo eShop for $39.99, while the physical version can be yours for $59.99. For only $20 more, you get a 160 page artbook full of art from all prior games and an OST with 36 songs alongside some DLC.

For more on Rune Factory 4 Special, be sure to read our review.