Take a Look into the Island Life Awaiting in the Latest Animal Crossing: New Horizons Trailer

There’s an empty island waiting to be filled by many different kinds of villagers through the Nook Inc company. The latest Animal Crossing trailer showcases what it’s like for one villager to move to the new island and begin their life. Aside from the cute new animations, the trailer also seems to showcase some new things such as the returning owls from previous entries and what could be a look at a new kind of bug caught by the shore line.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons launches on March 20. Check out the latest trailer for it below: