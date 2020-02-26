Gran Turismo Sport February Update Brings Three New Cars

The February update for Gran Turismo Sport is here and it is offering three new cars. One was shown off at the recent Gran Turismo World Championship event and that was the 2010 Aston Martin DBR9 GT1. The other two cars are a tad less powerful. Players also get access to a 2008 FIAT 1.2 8V Lounge SS and a 1996 Nissan 180SX Type X. Players can also expect seven new rounds for the single player GT League. You can see the full reveal on the video below.

