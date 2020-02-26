Predator: Hunting Grounds Trial Scheduled for Next Month

Since the first gameplay was shown at Gamescom last year for Illfonic’s asymmetrical multiplayer game inspired by the 80’s sci-fi movie, fans have been eagerly awaiting the opportunity to get their own hands on playing either as or against the iconic Predator.

Earlier today, the indie team shared that Predator: Hunting Grounds would be receiving its own free trial towards the end of next month, starting on March 27 at 5 PM PT and running until March 29. The pre-release excerpt will be available to PlayStation Plus members on PS4 and PC with cross-play support, and will feature the ability to play as either the Predator or four-person Fireteam attempting to survive the deadly forests.

Predator: Hunting Grounds leaps into action on April 24 for PS4 and PC.