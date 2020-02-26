Revelry Descends Upon Overwatch with Ashe’s Mardi Gras Challenge

Overwatch’s newest special event is here and this time it’s themed around Mardi Gras and everyone’s favorite outlaw duo: Ashe and Bob. The two might not be all that interested in holidays like Christmas or Halloween, bit it seems even outlaws appreciate having an excuse to live it up every once and a while. Fans can even dress them up for the occasion once they complete Ashe’s Mardi Gras Challenge.

As was the case for previous Overwatch events, Ashe’s Mardi Gras Challenge revolves around racking up wins in-game alongside racking up hours watching it on Twitch. Once players chalk up three, six and eventually nine wins for themselves, they’ll receive two player icons, one spray and finally the Mardi Gras Ashe & Bob Epic skin. Watching enough Twitch on the other hand will net fans one new spray for two hours watched and then two more new sprays at the four and six hour marks.

In addition to this, players on all platforms can now access the “Experimental Card” feature. This mode allows players to experience new gameplay tweaks and experimental game modes such as “Triple Damage,” which players can try out right now. Players can even log progress in this mode, a feature that was unavailable in the public test realms of the past.

Ashe’s Mardi Gras Challenge will last through March 9.