The Saga of Kazama Kiryu Finally Comes to Xbox One With the Launch of Yakuza 0

Ever since the first Yakuza game launched for the PlayStation 2 back in 2005, the series has remained exclusive to Sony’s hardware, or at least it was. See, Yakuza 0 is now available on the Xbox One, meaning the series’ long period of PlayStation exclusivity has come to an end. This is great news for Xbox fans, since they finally have the chance to see what all the fuss surrounding these games is about.

Yakuza 0 serves as a prequel to the original Yakuza and follows the parallel stories of Kazama Kiryu and Goro Majima as both men with their ties to Japan’s criminal underworld. Along the way, players can experience locations like the fictional districts of Kamurocho, Tokyo and Sotenbori, Osaka. There are also classic Sega games like Outrun to play and side-activities such as karaoke and batting cages to enjoy. Yakuza 0 is also available via Xbox Game Pass, so subscribers can jump in right now if they want.

Yakuza 0 is available now on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Check out our review for the full scope of what the game has to offer.