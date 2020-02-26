Trials of Osiris Returns in Destiny 2’s Next Season

Bungie has revealed that the fan-favorite PvP mode, Trials of Osiris, is coming back to the world of Destiny.

Destiny 1’s highly competitive Trials of Osiris game mode returns March 13 as part of the upcoming season, Season of the Worthy. The mode made its debut during Year 1 of the original Destiny following the release of House of Wolves. Since then, fans have requested its return, but Bungie had been silent up till this point.

The 3v3 mode returns in all its glory, bringing with it fan-favorite armor, weapons, and Destiny 1 maps. Those maps include Cauldron, Exodus Blue, and Anomaly.

“We kept hearing the players talking about it, we were also feeling it amongst ourselves, I can’t wait to bring back a version of the Trials that I actually remembered from Destiny 1” has explained Justin Truman, Production director at Bungie.

While Bungie has done a solid job adding new PvE activities to Destiny 2, the PvP portion hasn’t gotten so lucky. Balancing issues continue to plague the Crucible, but that’s hopefully about to change. In bringing Trials of Osiris to Destiny 2, Bungie is going all in on balancing the PvP. Hopefully, this effort helps the Crucible become relevant again.

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is available now on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. Season of the Worthy launches March 13.