Yacht Club Games Announces Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon

Heading into the Yacht Club Games Presents stream today, many of us wondered if the developers would be surprising us with anything new. Would there be new titles announced? Would there be more Shovel Knight? And if so, what would the future hold for the franchise? Well, the answers appear to respectively be “Yes,” “Yes,” and “something you definitely didn’t expect.” Say hello to Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, a mash-up of puzzle games and dungeon crawlers.

Developed in collaboration with VINE, Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon is a new twist on falling block puzzle games. The game features a unique combat system where you bump into enemies to damage them and chain foes together, has another new 16-bit style, a competitive mode, and has ten playable characters from the series, all set to take on the latest foe in the series: Puzzle Knight. No release window or platforms have been announced yet, but Pocket Dungeon should be playable at PAX East this weekend, so stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for our impressions of it.