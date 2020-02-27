Annapurna Interactive Unveil ‘Recursive’ Puzzler Maquette

Annapurna Interactive have announced the latest game to fly under their banner, in the form of first-person puzzler, Maquette. Developed by Graceful Decay, Maquette sets players in a world where objects are both large and small at the same time, in what can only be described as a manifold-like space of repeating locales. “Worlds within worlds” as the game’s presser describes.

As such, players are tasked with looking down on a desired locale, small in size but in fact is the exact same environment one is currently based within — the trick to interact and manipulate so that a seemingly small and insignificant device, in fact bridges or opens the route forward. For anyone who’s played last year outings in the puzzle genre, like Manifold Garden or Superliminal, the concept may be easier to grasp than any words can do justice for. Rather, take a look at the game’s first teaser below to get a better idea on how Maquette’s premise plays out. The game is planned for release later this year on PC.