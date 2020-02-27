First Gameplay Shown for Alien Hominid Invasion

Last month, Pit People and Battleblock Theater developer The Behemoth unveiled their next project, Alien Hominid Invasion, a “reimagination” of the studio’s debut title.

The first hands-on opportunity for the side scrolling shooter was promised to go down at PAX East, which takes place this weekend, and fortunately for those at home, The Behemoth has provided a small taste of the revamped gameplay of Alien Hominid Invasion. The video below showcases the colorful and chaotic run and gun action as the player-controlled alien attempts to survive against the oppressive government forces that stand in their way.

No specific release window is currently known for Alien Hominid Invasion, although it is currently set to launch on Switch, PC and Xbox platforms.