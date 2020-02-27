Microsoft, Epic, Unity Latest Companies Among GDC 2020 Absentees

The 2020 Game Developers Conference will be without two more major showfloor contributors, on another day where this year’s regular run of shows and conventions, appears a little thinner in presence. Now Microsoft, Epic and Unity have all confirmed that they will not be in attendance — adding to a growing list of surprise absentees that includes Sony, Oculus, EA and Kojima Productions.

“After a close review of guidance by global health authorities and out of an abundance of caution, we’ve made the difficult decision to withdraw from participating at Game Developers Conference 2020 in San Francisco.” Microsoft explain, writing on their official Game Stack blog. “The health and safety of players, developers, employees, and our partners around the world is our top priority. Especially as the world is experiencing growing public health risks associated with coronavirus (COVID-19).” Microsoft will instead be livestreaming “the majority” of their GDC sessions and announcements online.

As for Epic, the company have shared a similar sentiment, tweeting that “uncertainty around health concerns has made it unviable to send our employees, and so we have made the difficult decision to withdraw attendance.” while Unity describe it as a “tough decision to cancel our on-the-ground activity at GDC 2020, due to current conditions with COVID-19.”