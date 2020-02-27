Zarude Swings into Pokémon as the Latest Mythical

Mythical Pokémon are the rarest a trainer can possibly find, being hard to find and almost always given out through special events. The newest Mythical and first for Sword and Shield comes in the form of Zarude, the rogue monkey Pokémon with dark/grass typing and the ability Leaf Shield. Along with Zarude’s reveal new raids featuring Mewtwo, Bulbasaur, Charmander and Squirtle have started appearing in Sword and Shield. Mewtwo is the only one that cannot be caught, but offers up extremely rare and valuable rewards for those who manage to take it down.

There’s no reveal yet on how players can obtain Zarude, but check out the official reveal trailer below: