Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles Launches this March

Gearbox Software and 2K Games today dropped details for Borderlands 3’s second major expansion, Guns, Love, and Tentacles.

Wedding bells will ring on March 26 when Borderlands 3’s second expansion launches. Guns, Love, and Tentacles revolves around the wedding of Sir Alistair Hammerlock and Wainwright Jakobs. Having merited an invitation, you travel to the ice planet of Xylourgos and its town of Cursehaven, Located beneath the carcass of a Vault Monster, it isn’t too long before the wedding party attracts creepy occultists.

The expansion adds in plenty of new content to keep players invested, including the return of Gaige, a previously playable Vault Hunter from Borderlands 2. In addition to the new planet, there are plenty of new enemies, bosses, gear, and cosmetics for players to sink their teeth into.

Guns, Love, and Tentacles is the second of four planned expansions for Borderlands 3. The first focused around the character Moxxi. The third, meanwhile, focuses on outlaws and dinosaurs. The fourth is more mysterious, but hints handed out by Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford suggest it might focus on Krieg. Krieg was the playable Psycho from Borderlands 2. We’ll let you know when more details become available.

Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles is out March 26 on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia. Gearbox Software also confirmed that the game launches on Steam March 13.