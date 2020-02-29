Kojima Productions Teases Announcement for Next Week

Earlier this week, Kojima Productions included themselves among the many developers that would be pulling out of GDC 2020, before the convention was finally postponed last night.

Sorry to be silent everyone! I've been really busy lately…..I think i can say more soon about what we are going to…..#KojimaProductions https://t.co/Vr0qPj3DwV pic.twitter.com/BiweDgGC4v — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) February 28, 2020

Fortunately, it looks like the Japanese developer will be sharing some updates in the more immediate future. In an official tweet from the Kojima Productions Twitter account, head of communications Aki Saito hinted that news was imminent from the developer, as the included picture shows him writing “Next week!” on the notepad. With a Summer 2020 release scheduled for Death Stranding on PC, news on a more specific release date, DLC, or perhaps something else entirely seems to be a matter of days away.

Stay tuned to Hardcore Gamer for the latest from Kojima Productions.