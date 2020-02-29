NBA 2K20 Launches Leap Year Collection

For you MyTeam collectors, there has been a lot of content recently and 2K added more this week. Lasting until March 6, players can grab the Leap Year Collection of cards for MyTeam. This collection features a Galaxy Opal Tracy McGrady and Derrick Rose or a Pink Diamond Paul George and Rudy Gay. There are more players in this collection and players can build towards grabbing a Galaxy Opal Dwight Howard. 2K has also released a video to coincide with the collection that can be viewed below. You can view our review of NBA 2K20 here.